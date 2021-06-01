MORTON - Virginia Jeanne Cron, 93, of Morton, passed away on Monday, May 31, 2021, after a long struggle with Alzheimer's disease, at Reflections Memory Care in Morton.
She was born on October 24, 1927, in Dayton, OH, to Reynolds Arthur and Dorothy May (Evans) Galloway. She married John "Jack" Cron in Celina, OH, on June 26, 1948, after meeting him on a blind date. He preceded her in death on May 7, 1996. She was also preceded in death by two infant sons; two infant daughters; and her brother, William "Bill" E. Galloway, who died in World War II.
Surviving are her two daughters, Anne (Gary) Held of Bend, OR, and Cynthia (Randy) Walker of Morton; five grandchildren, Nick (Bethany) Walker of Bloomington, IN, Ty (Kim Sullivan) Walker of Mooresville, NC, Ethan (Alyssa) Held of Dallas, TX, Dexter (Kylie) Walker of Morton, and Rachel Held of Phoenix, AZ; and four great-grandchildren, Jaxson Walker of Mooresville, NC, Addison and Charlie Walker of Bloomington, IN, and James Held of Dallas, TX.
She grew up in Catawba Island, OH, attending Port Clinton High School, where she was editor of her school newspaper, participated in the dance and marching bands, Thespians, and various other school organizations. She remembered her father driving her across the ice of Lake Erie to take her and her brother to school in Port Clinton during the winter. She attended Stetson University in Florida and Bowling Green State University in Ohio. She left Bowling Green to marry Jack and move to Dayton, OH, where they both worked, and he attended school. They moved to Indiana in 1955, living first in Washington and then Evansville. In 1966, after many years staying home with her two daughters, Jeanne went back to school at Evansville University and received a BA degree in Elementary Education. She continued her education with a Master's degree from Bradley University in Educational Counseling in 1971.
She taught grade school in Evansville, IN, before moving to Morton, IL, in 1967 for Jack's job as a pharmaceutical sales rep. She worked in the Morton Public schools from 1967 to 1987 as a sixth-grade teacher at Ward Grundy Elementary School, and then as a math teacher and counselor at Morton Junior High School. She taught classes in educational counseling at Bradley University. In 1973, she was selected as an Outstanding Elementary Teacher of America.
She was an Order of the Diamond member of Alpha Xi Delta sorority, signifying 75-year membership. She was also a member of Chapter EE of P.E.O. in Morton, using her various talents in offices she held.
She was a proud member of Morton United Methodist Church in Morton and volunteered there in a number of ways.
She enjoyed sewing, quilting, crafting, cooking, traveling, flower gardening and arranging. She played in several bridge clubs every month and golfed in a women's league until her mid-eighties. She worked the newspaper crossword puzzle every day and was an avid reader.
She and Jack enjoyed dancing in Mr. and Mrs. Dance Club, playing couples bridge, traveling extensively, happy hours with friends, bird watching, and working in their yard. She took each grandchild on a special trip when they turned 12. Some of those trips were to Europe, spelunking in Kentucky, boating in Mackinaw Island, shopping in Chicago, and Put-in Bay, OH, to share her heritage. She was blessed to live in the same town as three of her grandsons and was so proud to be able to attend their sporting and school activities. She loved having family and friends for her Fourth of July barbeque and watch the Morton fireworks from her yard. Christmas Eve was a fun gathering at her house with family, food, gifts, and always church to follow.
She loved spending time with her family and friends. She was quite the ambassador at Prairie Village and the Villas of Holly Brook, meeting potential and new residents and making them feel welcome.
Jeanne will be remembered for her young at heart attitude, friendliness, creativity, love and care for her former students, love for her family, faith in God and her church, and undying devotion to Jack.
Cremation rites will be accorded. A Celebration of Life service will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, June 4, 2021, at Morton United Methodist Church in Morton, with Pastor Gabe Wanck officiating. Visitation will be from 4-6 p.m. on Thursday, June 3, 2021, at Knapp-Johnson Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Morton, and also from 9-9:45 a.m. on Friday, prior to the service at the church. Family requests that masks be worn if not fully vaccinated.
We would like to thank all the warm and caring individuals at Reflections Memory Care, The Villas of Holly Brook, and the Transitions Hospice team for their loving and gentle care of mom. You truly are angels on Earth.
Memorials may be made to the Morton United Methodist Church Building Fund, 420 N. Tennessee Ave., Morton IL 61550.
Knapp-Johnson Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Morton is handling arrangements.
To view Jeanne's online video tribute or to leave a condolence for the family, visit www.knappjohnson.com<http://www.knappjohnson.com>.