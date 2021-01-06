Rita M Nauman, 89, a lifelong resident of Washington, passed away January 4, 2021 at OSF St Francis. She was born November 8, 1931, in Metamora, the daughter of Waldo and Edna Wernsman Thewlis.
She is survived by her children, Shawn (Leslie) Tunis and Kathleen (Robert) Bachman of North Port, FL, and Teresa Behrends and Thomas (Sherry) Bessler, all of Washington. Rita has numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren. She also has two brothers, Douglas Thewlis of Lehigh Acres, FL and Paul Thewlis of East Peoria.
Three siblings preceded her in death.
There will be a graveside service held at 1 p.m. on Friday January 8, 2021, at Glendale Cemetery in Washington. A Celebration of Life to be held at a later date. Mason-White Funeral Home in Washington is assisting with arrangements.