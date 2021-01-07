Brenda S Lewis

Brenda Sue Lewis, 72, of Washington, passed away at 7:15 p.m. on Tuesday, January 5, 2021, at her residence.
She was born on March 19, 1948, in Harrisburg to the late Donald E. and Veda G. (Dunn) Rodgers. She married Jerry Wayne Lewis on August 4, 1962 at New Salem Baptist Church in Carrier Mills.
Surviving are her husband, Jerry of Washington; two daughters, Tammy (Joseph) Wilkins of Washington and Toni (Scott) Shinn of Eureka. Also surviving are nine grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren; one brother, Rod (Melissa) Rodgers of Oklahoma City, OK and one sister, Donna (David) McSparin of Marissa.
Brenda had worked for Washington State Bank for 29 years. She was an active member of First Baptist Church in Washington where she played the piano for church services. She would also play at various skilled care and retirement facilities in the Washington area. Brenda enjoyed crocheting, sewing, cooking and spending time with her family.
Private family services will be held on Monday, January 11, 2021, at Mason-White Funeral Home in Washington. Burial will be in Olio Township Cemetery in Eureka.
Memorials in her name may be made to First Baptist Church or the American Cancer Society. To share a memory or to leave a condolence for her family, please visit www.masonfuneralhomes.com.