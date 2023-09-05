Alice M. Hammond

On August 31, 2023, Alice Marie Hammond died peacefully surrounded by her family at Accolade Health Care of East Peoria. She was 93 years old.
Born on December 21, 1929, she was the daughter of the late Harold and Jennie (Johnson) Anderson of Providence, RI, and the mother of Joyce (Mark) Tewers of Lake Villa, IL, and Gayle (Rich) Tarkowski of Washington, IL. She was the grandmother of Joe (Liz) Tewers of Lindenhurst, IL, Stephanie Tewers of Lake Villa, IL, Danny Tewers (engaged to Dani Ballantyne) of Traverse City, MI, and Richie, Alyssa and Carinne Tarkowski, all of Washington, IL. She also had three great-grandchildren, Theodore, Harrison and Beatrice Tewers, all of Lindenhurst, IL. She was predeceased by her sister, Millie Johnson of East Providence, who died on August 10 of this year.
For many years, Alice enjoyed being a stay-at-home mom. In 1974, she began her employment as an office professional at Dow Chemical Company in Midland, MI, where she worked until her retirement in 1995. Her special love for children was expressed through many years of teaching Sunday school, volunteering with the Lunchbox Learners school reading program, sponsoring kids through Compassion International, and filling shoeboxes for Operation Christmas Child. Her six grandchildren were the apple of her eye, and she enjoyed spending as much time with them as possible. In 2006, she moved to Traverse City, MI, to be closer to daughter Gayle and her family. She moved in March of this year to Saxony Court Assisted Living in East Peoria to be closer to family.
Alice will always be remembered as a faithful servant of her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. A celebration of her life will take place on September 9, 2023, at 11 a.m. at Bethany Community Church, 27577 Dutch Lane, Washington, IL 61571. Visitation will be at the church from 10-11 a.m. Burial following the service will take place at Glendale Cemetery in Washington.
In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts in her memory may be made to Compassion International or Samaritan’s Purse c/o Operation Christmas Child.
Alice’s family would like to extend their heartfelt appreciation for the loving and caring staff at Boardman Lake Glens, Saxony Court Assisted Living, Accolade Healthcare, and Transitions Care.
Mason-White Funeral Home in Washington is assisting the family with arrangements. To share a memory or send a condolence to her family, please visit www.masonfuneralhomes.com.