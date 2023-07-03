Travis L. Kern, 39, of Mackinaw, passed away Monday, June 26, 2023, at his home due to uncontrolled diabetes.
He was born on November 10, 1983, in Normal, IL, to Terry Kern and Tammy (Singer) Kern.
Surviving are his children, Turner, Talon and Thatcher Kern; father, Terry (Sheri) Kern of Danvers, IL.; mother, Tammy (Robert) Cranston of Pensacola Beach, FL; brother, Tyler (Amelia) Kern of Berrien Springs, MI; nieces and nephews, Topher, Aurora, Treeland, Tyson and Aeryts; grandparents, Dave Kern, Carol (Swanson) Kern and Dale Pittenger; step-siblings, Sam (Kenzie) and Mitch Cleaver, Dan (Beth) Cranston, Sarah (Alex) Cranston and Joanna Cranston; step-nieces and nephews, Lexi, Hunter, Emmy, Timothy, Peyton and many aunts, uncles and cousins.
He is preceded in death by grandparents, Carol Pittenger, Philip Singer; nephew, Tebel Kern; and stepfather, Larry Smestad.
Travis worked as a tile setter for Kern Construction and Remodeling. He loved his three sons dearly and enjoyed spending time with family and friends. He was an avid sports fan, loved being outdoors, and enjoyed working with his hands.
He was a member of the Richland Bridge SDA Church.
A visitation will be held from 10 a.m.-noon on Wednesday, July 5, 2023, at Knapp-Johnson Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Morton. A private family funeral service will be held at a later time.
Burial will be in Glendale Cemetery in Washington.
A celebration of life gathering will be held at a later date.
Memorials may be made to the CEFCU Account “FBO the children of Travis Kern” or the American Diabetes Association.
Knapp-Johnson Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Morton is handling arrangements.
