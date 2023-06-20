Wilma L. Westlake, 83, of Washington, IL, passed away Thursday, June 8, 2023, at Washington Senior Living.
She was born October 15, 1939, in Jefferson County, MO, to Johnny Morris and Dorothy (Presley) Bellman. Wilma married Robert Westlake in Deer Creek. He preceded her in death on April 3, 2018. Wilma was also preceded in death by two brothers.
Surviving are her children, Lynn (James) Linder of Morton, Dorinda Westlake of Kewanee, and Darrin Westlake of Eureka; three grandchildren, Jessica (Ben) Gallo, Andrew Linder and Chelsea (Robert) Barnes; and two great-grandchildren, Zoe Barnes and Aubrielle Gallo.
Wilma worked for various home healthcare agencies in the area over the years.
A private family graveside service will be held in Olio Township Cemetery in Eureka, IL.
Memorials may be made to Tazewell Animal Protective Society (T.A.P.S.).
Knapp-Johnson Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Morton is handling arrangements.
