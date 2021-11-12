Doris F Hall

Doris F. "Botts" Hall, 95, of Morton, passed away on Thursday, November 11, 2021, at UnityPoint Health Proctor in Peoria. She was born December 6, 1925, in Prescott, KN, to August and Frances (Herndon) Hoffman. She married Burdell Hall, in Deer Creek on August 20, 1948. He preceded her in death on September 15, 2021.
She was also preceded in death by two brothers, Phillip "Brownie" and August "Booie"; one infant brother, Leonard; and one sister, Harriet "Babe" Stambaugh.
Surviving are two sons, Karas Hall of Morton and Charles (and Cynthia) Hall of East Peoria; two grandchildren, Rachael (Andrew) Lenover of Eureka and Robert Hall of East Peoria; and four great grandchildren, Dexter, Charlie, Andrea and Aylssa.
Botts worked at the Tazewell Publishing Co. from 1959 to 1966. She then worked at Bob Grimm Chevrolet in Morton for 18 years, retiring in 1984 as a bookkeeper.
She was a member of Morton United Methodist Church, Central Illinois Antique Dealers Association and the American Art Pottery Association. She and her husband wrote the first two books on Morton's 99-year pottery industry.
Cremation rites will be accorded. A Celebration of Life service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, November 18, 2021, at Morton United Methodist Church, with Pastor Bill Novak officiating. Visitation will be from 9:30 to 10:15 a.m. prior to the service at the church. The service will be live streamed via the church Facebook profile at https://www.facebook.com/MortonUMC. Burial of Botts' and Burdell's cremated remains will be at Mackinaw Township Cemetery, with full military rites honoring Burdell.
Memorials may be made to Morton Public Library or Morton Public Library Endowment Fund in care of Morton Community Foundation. To view Botts' video tribute or to leave an online condolence for the family, visit www.knappjohnson.com.