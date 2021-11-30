Patricia J. Weeks, 84, of Washington, passed away on Monday, November 22, 2021, at Washington Senior Living. She was born on September 16, 1937, in El Paso to Oswald and Marjorie Schramm Haas.
Pat began her school years in a one-room schoolhouse in rural El Paso. She and her family moved to Washington when she was seven, so her schooling was finished at the local grade and high schools.
Many years later, she decided to return to school and graduated from Marian College, located in Indianapolis, IN, in 1995 at the age of 57 with a Bachelor's of Science in Nursing.
Shortly thereafter, she moved back to the Washington area to be close to family. She then worked at Snyder Village in Metamora as an RN, retiring in 2013.
Surviving are four children, Kevin Weeks of Gurnee, Kathryn Weeks Davis of Fort Wayne, IN, Kurt Weeks of Durham, NC and Kent (Beth) Weeks of San Diego, CA; two sisters, Mariann Maxheimer and Joanna Roper, both of Washington; seven grandchildren, Kelsey Castrejon, Kathleen Weeks, Michael Davis, Joseph Davis, Madison Davis, Olivia Hermosillo and Eli Weeks; and three great-grandchildren, Leia, Jax and Rooney.
She was preceded in death by her brother, Thomas Haas, and her sister, M. Jane Haas Hunt.
She was a member of St. Patrick Church in Washington. A funeral mass will be held there at 11 a.m. on Thursday, December 2, 2021. Visitation will be one hour prior to services. Private burial will be at Glendale Cemetery in Washington. Cremation has been accorded.
The family would like to give a big 'shout out' of thanks to the OSF Home Hospice team, especially nurses Stephanie, Carol and Christine, and aides Jason, Angie B and Angie W, and Chaplain John. Because of their special skills, she was comfortable and at peace.
Memorial donations may be made in Pat's name to the Alzheimer's Research Program online, https://act.alz.org/site/Donation2?df_id=32112&32112.donation=form1; by phone: 1-800-272-3900; or by mail: Alzheimer's Association, P.O. Box 96011, Washington, DC 20090-6011.
Mason-White Funeral Home in Washington is assisting with the arrangements. To share a memory or offer a condolence, visit www.masonwhitefuneralhomes.com.