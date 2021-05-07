Cynthia S. Ingold

MORTON - Cynthia S. "Cindy" Ingold, 79, of Morton, passed away on Wednesday, May 5, 2021, at Reflections Memory Care in Morton.
She was born on July 11, 1941, in Peoria, IL, to Samuel and Helen (Krantz) Ackerman. She married James Ingold in Washington, IL, on August 26, 1962. He survives.
Also surviving is her son, Bill (Kristie) Ingold of Morton; daughter, Laurel (Don) Grant of Morton; three grandchildren, J.C. (Lyndsie) Ingold, Jordan (Jake) Kirk, and Isaac Ingold; four great-grandchildren, Cohen and Hayden Ingold and Jane and Claire Kirk; and sister-in-law, Mary Jo Ackerman of Temple, TX.
She was preceded in death by her brother, Thomas Ackerman.
Cindy worked for 30 years in banking, starting at First National Bank in Morton, retiring from PNC Bank in Peoria.
She was a member of Deer Creek Methodist Church. After retirement, Cindy was a volunteer with the children's program at Community Bible Study, which truly was a passion she enjoyed.
A private family graveside service will be held at Glendale Cemetery in Washington, with Pastor Andy Hoskins officiating.
Memorials may be made to St. Jude Runners Association.
The family would like the thank the staff at Reflections Memory Care in Morton for their loving care of Cindy.
Knapp-Johnson Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Morton is handling arrangements.
To leave an online condolence for the family, visit www.knappjohnson.com<http://www.knappjohnson.com>.