Noreen N. Mettelmann, 82, passed away peacefully at home on Saturday, March 27, 2021, surrounded by her loving family. She was born on February 27, 1939, in Milwaukee, WI, the daughter of Rueben and Cecelia (Radmer) Neustedter. She married Kenneth Mettelmann in Milwaukee, WI on December 6, 1958. He survives.
Also surviving are her three children, Perriann (Bruce) Meadow of Buffalo Grove, Rhonda (Bob) Abeling of Queen Creek, AZ and Kent (Karol) Mettelmann of Frisco, TX; eight grandchildren, Hannah, Emily and Isaac Meadow, Matthew, Haleigh and Logan Abeling, Kristopher (Amanda) Mettelmannand Kyle (Sarah) Mettelmann; six great-grandchildren, William, Nora, Rose and Michael Mettelmann, and Ashlynn and Jackson Mettelmann; and one sister, Nola Wenzel of West Bend, WI.
She was preceded in death by one sister, Marlene Litscher.
Noreen began as a beautician, and then dedicated her time to raising her three beloved children. When they were grown, she returned to school to pursue her passion of nursing and was a registered nurse at OSF St. Francis Medical Center from 1982 to 1997.
Noreen enjoyed traveling extensively and documented her experiences through photography and genealogy. She treasured spending time with her grandchildren and never missed cheering for them in all of their activities. Noreen adored each family member and always made them feel special. She was extremely devoted to her family and loved planning gatherings. She will be remembered with love and greatly missed by the family she cherished.
A celebration of her life will be arranged in the coming months. Cremation rites will be accorded. Knapp-Johnson Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Morton is handling arrangements.
Memorials may be made to St. Jude Runner's Association. To leave an online condolence for the family, visit www.knappjohnson.com.