Harlan E Baker

Harlan Eugene Baker, 63, of Delavan, passed away on Sunday, September 6, 2020, at his home. He was born on August 5, 1957, in Peoria, to Donald and Wilma (Dudley) Baker. He married Judy Bomarito on September 2, 1983.
Gene is survived by his loving wife, Judy Baker and one sister, Crystal.
He was preceded in death by his parents, one infant brother and one niece.
Gene graduated from Morton High School in 1975. After working for 26 years for Tazewell County Highway Department, he retired in March of 2019.
Gene loved to tinker with old vehicles and enjoyed being surrounded by his family and friends. He loved to tell stories that made people laugh and had a great sense of humor.
Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. on Friday, September 11, 2020, at Knapp-Johnson Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Morton, and also one hour prior to the service on Saturday. A Celebration of Life service will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, September 12, 2020, also at the funeral home, with Pastor Chuck Grogan officiating. Social distancing guidelines will be observed during the visitation and service and masks are required. Burial will be in Hirstein Cemetery in Morton.
The family would like to thank the staff at Illinois Cancer Care in Pekin for their exceptional care given to Gene.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Illinois Cancer Care Foundation, 8940 Northwood Sage Rd. Peoria, IL 61615. To view the online video tribute or to leave a condolence for the family, visit www.knappjohnson.com.