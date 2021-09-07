Richard L. Karnopp, 74, of Morton, passed away peacefully on Thursday, September 2, 2021, at his residence. Richard was born on March 7, 1947, in Lincoln, NE to Earl and Henrietta "Reta" (Vogan) Karnopp.
Surviving are his daughter, Carrie (Kevin) Driscoll of LaGrange Park; two grandchildren, Eloise and Agatha Driscoll of LaGrange Park; one brother, Ronald "Ronnie" Karnopp of Quincy; one sister, Lillian "Lil" (James) Lewis of Morton; one niece, Jessika Young of Kenosha, WI; and one nephew, Ben Lewis of Washington.
Rich graduated from Morton High School in 1965. He then attended the University of Illinois, graduating in 1970 with a Bachelor of Science Degree in Civil Engineering.
Rich was a registered professional engineer and first worked at the Illinois Department of Transportation. He later worked for the Village of Morton as the Director of Public Works. Finally, he worked at Illinois Central College as the Director of Facilities before retiring in 2002.
Rich was a master woodworker who designed and built beautiful furniture. He enjoyed spending time with his daughter's family, fishing and rooting for the Illini. He also cherished his friends and their weekly lunches.
Cremation rites have been accorded. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Burial of Richard's cremated remains will be in Roberts Cemetery in Morton. Knapp-Johnson Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Morton is handling arrangements.
