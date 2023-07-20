Jacque E. Harris, 77, of Morton, passed away Monday, July 17, 2023, at OSF Richard L. Owens Hospice Home in Peoria after a brief battle with acute myeloid leukemia.
Born December 1, 1945, in Peoria IL, she is the daughter of the late Joseph Jr. and Margaret (Zobrist) Little.
She is survived by her children, Brian (Karrie) Harris of Hillsboro, MO, Julie Harris of Peoria, IL, Jody DiOrio of Peoria, IL, Jennifer (Kevin) Wilson of Morton, IL, Michael Harris of Des Moines, IA, and Jill (Kanna) Kunchala of Lexington, MA; grandchildren, Courtney, Connor and Clayton Harris, Christopher, Carter, Carson and Collin DiOrio, Keaton and Kennedy Walsh, Kessler Wilson, Lucy Harris and Ava, Joshua and Noah Kunchala; sister, Patricia Little of Downers Grove, IL; brother, Jim (Gert) Little of Phoenix, AZ; and a niece and nephews. She was preceded in death by her brother, Kenneth Fry.
Jacque was a life-long resident of Morton. As a stay-at-home mom of six, she treasured her time with family. She spent many years attending dance recitals, sporting events and school activities with her children, and later again with her 14 grandchildren. Jacque was a caring friend and a jokester, always up for making others laugh. She loved traveling near and far with family and friends. Jacque was an active member of Eastside Bible Church, the Red Hat Society, and Kennel Lake Sportsmen’s Club. She was an avid Cubs fan and long-time listener to both, the Greg and Dan Show and WGN Radio. Her love of musicals led her to be a long-time ticket holder of the Broadway Theater Series at the Peoria Civic Center. She enjoyed being a part of the MHS Class of 1963 and helped to organize their many reunions.
Jacque was a devoted mother and grandmother and true friend who will be forever missed and dearly remembered.
A funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, July 29, 2023, at Eastside Bible Church in Morton, with Pastor Steve Weber officiating. Visitation will be from 4-7 p.m. Friday, July 28, 2023, at Knapp-Johnson Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Morton. Further visitation will be held from 9-9:45 a.m. Saturday, prior to the service at the church. Burial will be in Hillcrest Cemetery in Morton.
Memorials may be made to the OSF Richard L. Owens Hospice Home.
Knapp-Johnson Funeral Home and Cremation Center is handling arrangements.
