Wayne E. Hoffman, 84, of Morton, passed away on Tuesday, January 21, 2020, at UnityPoint Health Proctor in Peoria.
He was born on June 6, 1935, in Tremont, IL, to Earl and Alice (Hinman) Hoffman. He married Helen Carroll Vanderpool on September 4, 1971, in Peoria.
Surviving are his wife, Helen Hoffman of Morton; children, Tim (Janet) Hoffman of East Peoria, IL, John (Susan) Hoffman of Colorado Springs, CO, Mark (Lorri) Hoffman of Pensacola, FL, Brenda Hoffman (Rick) Williams of Mahomet, IL, Ken (Kim) Vanderpool of Casselberry, FL, Mike (Tonya) Vanderpool of East Peoria, IL, Angie (Tim) Hanley of Blaine, MN, and Paula (Roger) Hack of Washington, IL; 20 grandchildren; 23 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; and one brother, Roland (Sally) Hoffman of Tremont, IL.
He was preceded in death by one brother, Gary Hoffman; and his first wife, Jean (Meyers) Hoffman.
Wayne was a farmer and also worked at Keystone Steel and Wire. He loved to travel and was involved with RV Ministries (MAPS).
Cremation rites have been accorded.
He was a member of Glad Tidings Assembly of God in East Peoria, where a memorial service will be held at 11 a.m., Friday, January 31, 2020, with Pastor Fred Doughty officiating. Visitation will be from 10-10:45 a.m., prior to the service at the church. Burial will be at Roberts Cemetery in Morton at a later date.
Memorials may be made to Glad Tidings Assembly of God in East Peoria.
