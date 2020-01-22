Wayne E. Hoffman

Washington, IL (61571)

Today

Snow this morning will transition to snow showers this afternoon. Some mixed winter precipitation possible. Temps nearly steady in the low to mid 30s. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 60%. About one inch of snow expected..

Tonight

Cloudy with snow. Low 31F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 90%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches.