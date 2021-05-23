MORTON - Cyril L. Leuelling, 98, of Morton, passed away on Wednesday, May 19, 2021, at Reflections Memory Care in Morton.
He was born on June 26, 1922, in Dawson, IL, to William Sr. and Hazel E. (Rising) Leuelling. Cyril married Abigail "Abbie" Prater in Riverton, IL, on April 21, 1947. Cyril was preceded in death by his wife of 68 years on April 18, 2015. He was also preceded in death by his daughter, Nancy Schurter; four brothers, Clarence, Earl Sr., William Jr. and Aubrey; and sister, Hazel Smith.
He is survived by two daughters, Diane (Larry) Massey of Morton and Janet (Bill) Mansell of Prescott, AZ; son, Ronald (Julie) Leuelling of Denver, NC; grandchildren, Jeffrey (Lisa) Schurter, Matthew (Jasmine) Schurter, Timothy (Angie) Schurter, Jennifer (Brandon) Tiffany, Andrew (Cheryl) Clark, Adam (Sierra) Clark, Shannon (Drew) Rapp, Brett (Morgann) Massey, Daniel (Joanna) Leuelling, and Joseph Leuelling; great-grandchildren, Kolin, Ramona, Tessa, Kaiden, Paige, Rachel and Nathan Schurter, Poppy, Liam, Hazel and Teddy Clark, Mathieu, Judah and Sylvie Rapp, and Silas and Briggs Massey; son-in-law, James Schurter; and many nieces and nephews.
Cyril served with distinction in the US Army from 1942 to 1945 as a Tech-Sergeant. He was a D-Day Veteran and received the bronze star for saving a life, a Purple Heart for being shot in France, and was awarded a Knight of the Legion of Honor medal from France for service to their country.
Cyril worked for Caterpillar for 38 years. After retirement Cyril and Abbie spent many years traveling and took up ballroom and square dancing. They also enjoyed visiting their children and grandchildren living in other states.
Cyril was a loving and faithful caregiver to Abbie for many years.
He was a member of the Morton Christian Church.
A funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. on Monday, May 24, 2021, at Knapp-Johnson Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Morton, with Pastor Larry Timm officiating. Visitation will be from 9-9:45 a.m. on Monday, prior to the funeral service. Burial will be at Roberts Cemetery in Morton, where full military rites will be conducted by the US Army and Tazewell Military Rites Team.
Memorials can be made to the Morton Christian Church.
