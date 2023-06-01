Barbara L. Spring, 96, of Washington, passed away on Sunday, May 21, 2023. Barbara was born on May 24, 1926, in Alton, a daughter of D. Arch and Mildred Megowen. She married Elmer Spring on December 29, 1951, in Alton. He preceded her in death on December 7, 1995, in Washington. Her parents also preceded her in death.
She is survived by her children, Howard (Dona) Spring of O’Fallon, MO, Mary (Lee) Christ, Barbara Spring and John Spring, all of Washington; grandchildren, Brittany Spring, Tyler (Amanda) Spring and Jacob Spring; and her sister, Lois Schweda of West Palm Beach, FL.
Barbara received her Bachelor of Arts from Northwestern University in 1948. Her passion for teaching was evident in her long career as a first-grade teacher at Central Grade School in Washington. She was a member of Washington Town and Country Gardeners, the Garden and Herb Guild and the Greater Peoria Rose Society. She was a member of Delta Kappa Gamma, a professional society for women educators, and received “The Order of the Diamond Award” for her 75 years with the sorority. She received a 40-year recognition with the Retired Teachers.
She loved spending time with family and friends and hosting social gatherings. She loved gardening, flower arranging and sharing about her family and travels. She adored sitting on her back porch, enjoying her garden and the lake. She won many Blue Ribbons for her gardening throughout her life. Even into her 90’s, she would say, “I can still dig a hole and plant a plant.”
Barbara was known for her caring and loving personality. She was a special lady and helpful to everyone she met. One of her pieces of advice was to say, “I’m sure you’ll make the right decision.”
A funeral service was held Friday, May 26, 2023, at St. Mark’s Lutheran Church in Washington, where she was a member and sang in the choir. Inurnment was in Glendale Cemetery in Washington.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Barbara’s memory to St. Mark’s Lutheran Church, OSF Hospice or any of her clubs she belonged to.
Barbara’s memorial website and online condolences may be accessed at www.MasonFuneralHomes.com.
Funeral arrangements were entrusted to Mason White Funeral Home in Washington.