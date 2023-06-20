David Giersch, 64, beloved father, son, grandfather, and father-in-law, was called to his eternal resting place on June 14, 2023. He entered this world on September 28, 1958, in Peoria, IL, born to David and Patricia (Putts) Giersch.
He is survived by his daughters, Erin (Geoff) Matheson of Australia, and Shannon (Jay) Alexander of St. Louis, MO; grandsons, Blake and Charlie Matheson of Australia; brother, John Giersch of TN; and sister, Linda Gutierrez of FL.
Dave found the most joy with the simple things in life. He loved to fish, listen to the birds sing, and sit by the fire taking in all of what nature had to offer. Dave took pride in his garden and keeping his yard looking pristine. He had a love for music, and taught himself how to play the guitar.
Dave loved his "Musky" and "Bo" as he often called his daughters by their nicknames, with the biggest smile on his face.
Cremation rites have been accorded and no services are currently scheduled. Memorials may be made to TAPS. To share a memory or send a condolence to his family, visit www.masonfuneralhomes.com.