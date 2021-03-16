Donald J Kersh

Donald J. "Donnie" Kersh, 40, of Morton, passed away on Thursday, March 11, 2021. He was born on October 7, 1980, in Springfield to Donna Abraham. He married Kelly Veginski on September 27, 2014, in Chicago.
Surviving are his wife, Kelly Kersh of Morton; three children, Hunter and Holly Kersh and Seth Turner, all of Morton; his mother, Donna Abraham of Pekin; his sister, Rita (Travis) Fardel of Mackinaw; his in laws, Eugene and Valerie Veginski of Morton and Bryan and Krystal Veginski of Tremont; and his grandmother-in-law, Betty Unsicker of Morton. Also surviving are several aunts, uncles, nephews and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his father, John W. Kersh.
Donnie loved his kids, wife and his family. He worked at Comcast as a cable technician for 15 years. Donnie had many hobbies and most of all enjoyed family time.
A Mass of Christian burial will be held at 10 a.m. on Thursday, March 18, 2021, at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church in Morton, with Msgr. Gerald Ward officiating. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, March 17, at Knapp-Johnson Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Morton. Further visitation will be held from 9:00 to 9:45 a.m. on Thursday at the church prior to Mass. Burial will be at Roberts Cemetery in Morton. Social distancing guidelines will be observed during the visitation and funeral service and masks are required. Knapp-Johnson Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Morton is handling arrangements.
Memorials may be made to an education fund for Donnie's children at CEFCU under the name of Kersh Children Education Fund.