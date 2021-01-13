Domenica Perillo

Domenica “May” Perillo, 93, of Washington, passed away at 8:12 p.m. on Saturday, January 9, 2021, at Generations of Peoria surrounded by her family. May was born on June 23, 1927, in Brooklyn, NY, to Carlos and Angela (Russo) Sacco. She married Anthony Perillo on August 29, 1948, at St. Benedict in Brooklyn, NY. He passed away on October 7, 1996.
Surviving are her son, Salvatore (Mindy) Perillo of Washington; daughter, Patricia (Dan) Schubert of Pekin; grandchildren, Michael (Lyndee Hayden) Perillo of St. Paul, MN, Gina (Nathan) Reeder of Washington and Danielle Schubert of Orlando, FL; great-grandsons, Matthew and Joseph Reeder; sister, Nicoletta Sacco of Mastic, NY; sister-in-law, Joan Sacco of Montville, NJ; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents and brother, Vincent Sacco.
May grew up in Brooklyn, New York, with her family living above her parent’s grocery store. Once married, Anthony and May relocated to Long Island, New York, where they raised their family. Later in life, after her husband retired from the New York Police Department, they moved to Illinois to be closer to their children and grandchildren.
May loved attending plays and musicals on Broadway in NYC and going to Jones Beach on Long Island. She was well traveled, visiting 16 countries in her lifetime, including multiple trips to Sicily and Italy to visit the home towns of her parents. May enjoyed cooking and will always be remembered as an amazing Italian cook. She was a loving and dedicated wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother who was very devoted to her family and the Catholic Church.
A private family funeral mass will be held at 10 a.m. on Thursday, January 14, 2021 at St. Mary of Lourdes Catholic Church in Metamora, with Father Greg Jozefiak officiating. Burial will be in St. Mary’s Cemetery in Metamora. For family and friends who cannot attend, the mass will be live-streamed for viewers at https://www.youtube.com/c/StMaryofLourdes.
The family would like to thank Morningside of Washington, Generations of Peoria, and Vitas Hospice for their loving compassion and care for May.
Online condolences can be left at www.masonfuneralhomes.com.