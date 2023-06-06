Patricia Ann Strickler, 82, of East Peoria, IL, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, May 30, 2023, at the OSF Richard L Owens Hospice Home in Peoria, IL.
She was born on February 11, 1941, in Peoria, IL, to Hermann and Doris (Abbott) Baumann. She married David H. Strickler I on July 2, 1960, in Peoria, IL. He preceded her in death on February 12, 1998.
Surviving are two sons, David (Faith) Strickler II of Marquette Heights, IL, and Jeffrey (Michele) Strickler of Washington, IL; one granddaughter, Kailey (Ed) Knetzer; one grandson, Bradley (Hailey) Strickler; one great-granddaughter, Lexi Knetzer; two sisters, Sharon Wilson from Peoria, IL, and Deborah Morici of Fairhope, AL; and one brother, Michael (Becky) Baumann of DeSoto, MO. She was preceded in death by one sister.
Patricia's passion for education led her to Illinois State University, where she graduated in 1987. She continued her academic journey at Bradley University, earning a master's degree in arts in 1995. Her love for the arts and her desire to share this passion with others guided her career as an art teacher at Illinois Central College. There, she inspired countless students to explore their creativity and develop their artistic talents.
Traveling was another of Patricia's great passions. She explored with enthusiasm and curiosity, always eager to learn about new cultures and experiences. Patricia's favorite destination was Alabama, where she spent several years living and immersing herself in the local community. The warm, welcoming people and the beautiful landscapes of the state held a special place in her heart.
Patricia was well-known in the world of show dogs, where she made a significant impact as a breeder, trainer and groomer. Her love for animals was evident in the care and attention she gave to each dog she worked with, and her expertise led many of her canine companions to achieve great success in the show ring. Patricia's commitment to her craft was admired by all who knew her, and her legacy will live on through the countless dogs and handlers she mentored throughout her life.
A funeral service was held Friday, June 2, 2023, at Mason-White Funeral Home in Washington. Pastor Clayton Tinervin officiated. Burial was in Fondulac Township Cemetery in East Peoria. In lieu of flowers, a memorial in her name may be given to the TAPS no-kill shelter in Pekin, IL, or a charity of the donor's choice. To share a memory or condolence with her family, visit www.masonfuneralhomes.com.