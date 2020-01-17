Pepper Marie Davis, 42, of Sunnyland, left this world unexpectedly on Thursday, January 9, 2020. Pepper came into this world on 07-07-77. Possibly she chose that distinctive date so her birthday would never be forgotten. On that day she made her mother very happy to be her first born. Pepper was also a ‘first’ for some others: first grandchild, first niece, and later in life first true love.
She always made sure everyone knew when she walked into the room and always made sure her siblings didn’t forget that SHE was the BIG sister. She wasn’t afraid to live a life that others didn’t understand, and by doing just that, she made sure her entrance and exit to this world (and everything she did in between) will never be forgotten by her family.
The greatest gifts she gave her family (and the world) were her four amazing daughters. She had many close relationships but shared more laughs and tears, ups and downs, problems and joys in her life with Caroline, Tasha and Kevin. Pepper is survived by her parents, Gina and Tim Small, and Mark Quick who helped raise her; grandmother, Pat Parker; daughters, Michayla Silfies, Desaree Meserole, Codee Lovan, and Melody Block; grandsons, Asherr and Brantley; sisters, Janine Donath and Jennifer Quick (Chris); stepsister, Nicole Small; brother, Joshua Donath (Alison); uncle, Donnie(Rosie) Davis; aunt, Caroline Davis (Jerry); two cousins; and many nieces, nephews and extended family members.
Cremation rites have been accorded. There will be a Celebration of Life gathering at the American Legion Post #100 in Sunnyland on Sunday, January 19, from 2-5 p.m.
If you are interested in donating to help the family with expenses, there is a memorial fund at Heartland Bank. The information needed to donate at any Heartland Bank is: In remembrance of Pepper Davis Eugenia Small account. The funds will go directly towards the cost of the Celebration of Life gathering and expenses incurred at Mason White Funeral Home.