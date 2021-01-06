Ronald W Branson, Sr.

Ronald Warren Branson, Sr., 79, of Washington, passed away at 5:11 p.m. on Saturday, January 2, 2021 at his residence. He was born on July 24, 1941, in Moline to Roscoe W. and Marcella (Staples) Branson. He married Judith Ann Scheerer on August 3, 1962, in Eureka.
Surviving are his wife, Judith of Washington; son, Ronald W. (Julie) Branson, Jr. of Metamora; daughter, Marie E. Nieuwsma of Cedar Rapids, IA; ten grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents, daughter Jessica Williams in 2008, and one sister.
Ron was an honorably discharged U.S. Army Veteran. He worked as a construction superintendent for many years. He was a member of St. Mark’s Lutheran Church in Washington.
Cremation rites have been accorded. A Graveside service will be held at Glendale Cemetery in Washington at 2 p.m. on Thursday, January 7, 2021. Pastor Dick Hanson will officiate.
