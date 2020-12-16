Andrew W Dungan

Andrew “Drew” Walter Dungan, 42, of Washington passed away at 7:30 a.m. on Tuesday, December 8, 2020, at his residence due to a ruptured aortic aneurysm. He was born on July 20, 1978, in Moline to Joe and Connie (Dean) Dungan.
Surviving are his wife, Tenille Wrobleski of Washington; beloved daughter, Faith; his faithful companions Max and Charlie; parents, Joe and Connie Dungan of Andalusia, IL; brother, Elliott (Jennifer) Dungan and their children Lucas and Noah of Machesney Park, IL; maternal grandfather, Larry Dean of Rock Island, IL.; Tenille’s parents, Joelle (Gary) Crockett; and Terry Wrobleski; grandmother, Emmie Crockett; sister and brother-in-law Tera (Douglas) Goulding and their children Neveah, JT and Makenna; James (Joanna) Crockett and their children Joshua, Wesley and Emily; and Andrea Crockett, along with her children Haylee and Treyven. Andrew is also survived by many aunts, uncles, cousins and beloved friends.
He was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents and maternal grandmother.
Andrew was a 1996 graduate of Rockridge High School. He attended Blackhawk College and graduated from Illinois Central College with a degree in Construction Management.
Andrew was a computer draftsman working for Benchmark Cabinets in Peoria for three years and then for George J. Rothan Millworks in Peoria for the last several years.
Andrew loved to fish, watch the Cubs and Star Wars. He loved singing to his daughter and making her laugh. Andrew was the best partner and the most fantastic father. He will be missed more than words can express.
Due to current restrictions, a celebration of life honoring Andrew will be held at a later date. Cremation rites have been accorded.
Memorials can be made to the family.