Bernice R Knapp

Bernice R. "Bernie" Knapp, 90, of Roanoke, formerly of Congerville, passed away on Thursday, March 4, 2021, at Roanoke Apostolic Christian Nursing Home in Roanoke. She was born on January 17, 1931, in Morton to Frank and Naomi (Grimm) Bauman. She married Willis "Bake" Knapp in Morton on June 26, 1949.
Surviving are three daughters, Lynn (John) Getz of Eureka, Janet (Ben) Leman of Congerville and Julie (Dave) Schumacher of Eureka; 11 grandchildren; 24 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchild; and one sister, Virginia Streitmatter of Princeville.
She was preceded in death by one son, Stanley; one granddaughter, Leigh; four brothers and three sisters.
Bernice was known for her servant heart and loving nature. She was hospitable to all and had a talent for cooking and baking. Bernice loved the Lord, her family and her church. She was a loving wife, mother and grandmother. She was a gift to anyone who knew her and will be remembered for her warm, genuine presence.
She was a member of Congerville Apostolic Christian Church in Congerville, where a funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, March 9, 2021, with church ministers officiating. No visitation will be held prior to the funeral service. Burial will be at Goodfield-Congerville Apostolic Christian Cemetery in Congerville. Social distancing guidelines will be observed during the funeral service and masks are required. Knapp-Johnson Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Morton is handling arrangements.
Memorials may be made to Roanoke Apostolic Christian Nursing Home or Cystic Fibrosis Foundation.