William 'Bill' McLaughlin

MORTON - William W. "Bill" McLaughlin, 86, of Morton, passed away on Friday, April 16, 2021, at Reflections Memory Care in Morton.
He was born on October 26, 1934, in Bloodland, MO, to Newton and Dolly (Firestine) McLaughlin. He married Janet Matheny in Morton, IL, on June 21, 1958.
Surviving is his wife, Janet McLaughlin of Morton; children, Beth Ann (Sig Bjorklund) McLaughlin of Decatur, IL, and Brent (Karen) McLaughlin of Miami Shores, FL; five grandchildren, Melanie (Garrett) Long, Meghan (Daniel) Riegerix, Josiah (Chloee) McLaughlin, and Sierra and Keenan McLaughlin; five great-grandchildren; and one sister, Charlotte Rust of Cabool, MO.
He was preceded in death by three brothers and one sister.
Bill was a US Army veteran, having served in the Korean War. He worked as a general contractor/carpenter and real estate agent in Morton, retiring in 1988.
Bill was a former member of Morton Rotary Club, Morton Kiwanis and Morton Jaycees, and he also volunteered with We Care, Inc. in Morton. He was a member of Peoria First United Methodist Church and participated in Neutral Ground (HIV/AIDS Ministry), Loaves & Fish, and Book Buddy Ministries, all at the church. Bill enjoyed fishing and also enjoyed meeting with Partakers Bible Study Group in Morton.
A funeral service was held on Wednesday, April 21, 2021, at Peoria First United Methodist Church, with Rev. Beth Ann McLaughlin, Rev. Sigurd Bjorklund, and Rev. Meghan Riegerix officiating. Visitation was held prior to the service at the church. Burial was at Swan Lake Memory Gardens in Peoria, with Military Funeral Honors conducted by the US Army.
Memorials may be made to Branches Ministry, where Bill's son Brent is Executive Director, at 11500 NW 12th Ave., Miami, FL 33168.
Knapp-Johnson Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Morton handled arrangements.
To view Bill's online video tribute or to leave a condolence for the family, visit www.knappjohnson.com<http://www.knappjohnson.com>.