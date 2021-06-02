MORTON - Willa Mae Tuffentsamer, 93, of Morton, passed away on Wednesday, June 2, 2021, at Apostolic Christian Restmor in Morton.
She was born on March 10, 1928, in Wolcott, IN, to Orville and Louise (Hoffman) Farney. She married Wayne Tuffentsamer in Hoopston, IL, on November 21, 1948. He preceded her in death on March 19, 1998. She was also preceded in death by her daughter, Cathy Norton; five brothers; and three sisters.
She is survived by her son-in-law, Mike Norton of Morton.
A graveside service will be held at 10 a.m. on Friday, June 11, 2021, at Roberts Cemetery in Morton.
Memorials may be made to the Apostolic Christian Restmor.
Knapp-Johnson Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Morton is handling arrangements.
To leave an online condolence for the family, visit www.knappjohnson.com<http://www.knappjohnson.com>.