MORTON - Merle Schmidt, 95, of Morton, passed away on Saturday, January 16, 2021, at Brandon Wood Retirement Center in Morton.
He was born on April 1, 1925, in rural Pekin, IL, to Walter and Clara (Ritthaler) Schmidt. He married Irene Ackerman on January 4, 1947, in Groveland, IL. She preceded him in death on June 14, 2013.
Merle is survived by his daughter, Carol Huser of Cape Coral, FL; and one granddaughter, Alison (Stan) Voudrie of Annapolis, MD.
Merle attended the Groveland Missionary Church and the Groveland Evangelical Mennonite Church for many years.
Cremation Rites will be accorded.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to World Vision and T.A.P.S. Animal Shelter.
Knapp-Johnson Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Morton is handling arrangements.
To leave an online condolence for the family, visit www.knappjohnson.com<http://www.knappjohnson.com.