Kathryn A. Stinson, 96, of Washington, IL, formerly of Rock Falls, IL, and Bushnell, IL, died Sunday, August 20, 2023, at Cedarhurst of Washington.
Kathryn was born May 26, 1927, at home to V.R. and Mary Bill Smith on the Smith family farm outside Manlius, IL. She married Richard J. Stinson on August 10, 1947. He passed away on May 27, 2010. Her sister Jean Reiff; two grandsons, Jacob, son of Richard and Ann, and Andrew, son of Michael; sons-in-law, Don Mendenhall and Paul Kregar; and daughter-in-law, Julie Stinson, also preceded her in death.
Survivors include four children, Richard (Ann) Stinson of Washington, IL, Rebecca Kregar of Washington, IL, Mary Mendenhall of Bushnell, IL, and Michael Stinson of Brimfield, IL; 10 grandchildren, Sarah Glick, Tom Stinson, Amy Mulder, Wendy Norlin, Deanna Bishop, Kyle Mendenhall, Katlin Condre, Jennifer Szegda, Michael R. Stinson, and Kristi Wendell; 23 great-grandchildren; and one great-great grandson.
She graduated from Sheffield High School and attended Bradley Polytechnic Institute, the last year it was a Polytechnic Institute. The primary focus of her life was to care for her family. In 1977 she began working for the Morrison Division of Ethan Allen in Morrison, IL, and remained there for 15 years.
She was a founding member of the Community Mennonite Fellowship Church in Rock Falls, IL. After moving to Washington in 2010, she joined the Calvary Community Church. She was a member of the Morrison, IL D.A.R. Kathryn enjoyed reading, traveling with her family and friends, playing golf and bridge. More than anything else, she loved her family and always enjoyed being with them.
There will be a Celebration of Life Service at Calvary Community Church 11 am on September 9, 2023, with Pastor Clayton Tinervin and Pastor Ben Henderson officiating. A memorial visitation will be held one hour prior to her service also at the church. Memorials can be made to Calvary Community Church or Transitions Hospice Care. Burial will be at Hopeland Cemetery in Buda, IL. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at www.MasonFuneralHomes.com. Mason-White Funeral Home in Washington is assisting the family with arrangements.