Alex N. Rinehart, 70, of Washington, passed away on Saturday, September 18, 2021, at the Medical Center of Aurora, in Aurora, CO.
On August 3, 1951, Alex was born in Lincoln to Thomas William “Bill” Rinehart and Ruth (Bridgewater) Rinehart. Alex was married to the love of his life, Nancy (Kawolsky) Rinehart, on June 17, 1972, in East Peoria. They were married for just over 49 years, and Nancy survives him.
He is survived by his son, Patrick (Amy) Rinehart; his daughter, Kimberly Rinehart; and his son, Andrew (Stephanie) Rinehart. He is also survived by his three grandchildren, Thomas Borges, Alexander Rinehart and Olivia Rinehart. Alex is also survived by his brother, Eric (Cindy) Rinehart and his sister, Lois (Dennis) Veatch, along with his niece and nephews.
His parents and one daughter, Melissa (James) Hill, preceded him in death.
Alex worked for Caterpillar, Inc., for 41 years and retired in 2010. He also served for 10 years as a member of the Washington District 50 School Board. Alex was proud of the many friends and relationships he was able to make during his time at Caterpillar and on the school board.
Alex enjoyed Bradley University basketball, collecting coins, NASCAR racing, mowing his yard, being a scoutmaster for Boy Scouts and spending time with his wife and family. He deeply loved his wife, his children, his daughters-in-law and his grandchildren, and they loved him just as much. He was an amazing husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle and friend. He loved telling stories and bragging about his children, and once he began a story, you better believe he was going to finish it! He loved his grandchildren and loved watching their sports, spending time with them and spoiling them.
Everyone has a different “favorite” story about him, but we all know that his laughter and smile were infectious, his sense of humor was one-of-a-kind, he was generous and kind, and he will be remembered forever by all of those who knew and loved him.
A funeral service is scheduled for 11 a.m. on Thursday, September 30, 2021, at Mason-White Funeral Home in Washington. Visitation will be Wednesday, September 29, 2021, from 4-7 p.m., also at the funeral home. His burial will be in Fondulac Cemetery in East Peoria.
If you would like to share a memory about Alex or offer condolences, please visit www.masonfuneralhomes.com.