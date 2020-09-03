Lawrence D Marion

Lawrence D. “Larry” Marion, 65, of East Peoria, passed away on Friday, August 28, 2020, at UnityPoint Health Methodist in Peoria. He was born on August 5, 1955, in Peoria to Lloyd and Mary Ellen (Levine) Marion. He married Polly Petty in Peoria on March 5, 1977.
Surviving are his wife, Polly Marion of East Peoria; two daughters, Tina (Jim) Underwood of Pekin and Kristy (James) Cosby of Lincoln; five grandchildren, Austin and Tyler Byrd, and Henry, Dean and Luke Cosby; father, Lloyd Marion of Groveland; two brothers, Robert Marion and Stan (Belinda) Marion, all of East Peoria; two sisters-in-law, Charlene Marion of Danvers and Connie Eldert of Pekin; four step-siblings, Susan (Mike) Runyon-Davis of Clarksville, TN, Carol Runyon of Scottsdale, AZ, Daniel Runyon of FL and Patricia (Joel) Postman of Phoenix, AZ; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Mary Ellen Marion; step-mother, BJ Marion; one brother, Steve Marion; and one brother-in-law, Ronny Eldert.
Larry worked for Carpenter Union Local 237 for 31 years, mostly building scaffolding.
He was a member of First United Methodist Church in Peoria. Larry enjoyed spending time with his children and grandchildren, bicycle riding with his family, camping, horseback riding, watching his grandchildren play sports, and playing electric bass guitar in the church worship band. He loved drinking Mountain Dew and home cooked meals.
A memorial service was held at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, September 3, 2020, at First United Methodist Church in Peoria, with Rev. Dr. Tim Ozment officiating. Visitation was from 5 to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, September 2, 2020, at Knapp-Johnson Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Morton. Cremation rites have been accorded. Knapp-Johnson Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Morton is handling arrangements.
Larry’s family would like the thank the nurses and staff who cared for him at UnityPoint Health Methodist.
Memorials may be made to Polly Marion for the Marion Grandchildren College Fund or First United Methodist Church Renew Service. To view Larry’s online video tribute or to leave a condolence for the family, visit www.knappjohnson.com.