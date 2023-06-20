Thomas G. Sullivan, 63, of Morton, passed away Monday, June 12, 2023, at Carle Health-Methodist Hospital in Peoria.
He was born on June 4, 1960, in Peoria, IL, to Leo and Dorothy (Kerstetter) Sullivan. Tom married Nancy Davis on May 12, 1990, in Peoria.
Surviving is his wife, Nancy Sullivan of Morton; sons, Jordan (Megan) Sullivan of Naperville, IL, and Jacob (Anna) Sullivan of Metamora; siblings, Jim (Debbie) Sullivan, Paula Sullivan, Mike Sullivan, Janet Frederick and Judy (Mary Price) Sullivan.
He was preceded in death by his parents and one sister, Teri Sullivan.
Tom was a former owner/operator of Sullivan’s Amoco Service Station in Peoria. He then was the head custodian for Peoria Public School District 150 at Columbia Middle School and Reservoir Gifted Academy for 30 years.
He enjoyed bicycling, collecting vinyl records and playing guitar.
Tom was a devoted member of New Life Christian Church in Morton, where he was a greeter.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, June 24, 2023, at New Life Christian Church in Morton. Visitation will be from 9:30-11 a.m. Saturday, prior to the service at the church.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to New Life Christian Church in Morton.
Knapp-Johnson Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Morton is handling the cremation.
To leave an online condolence for the family visit www.knappjohnson.com.