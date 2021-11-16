Francis K Weihmeir

Francis K. "Frank" Weihmeir, 91, of Morton, passed away on Saturday, November 13, 2021, at Reflections Memory Care in Morton. He was born on August 21, 1930, in Hopedale to William and Anna (Murphy) Weihmeir. He married Helen Atherton in Peoria on June 7, 1952. She preceded him in death on May 28, 2012.
He was also preceded in death by one brother; and two sisters.
Surviving are his daughter, Carolyn Weihmeir of Morton; and special friend, Nellie Thannert of Morton.
Frank was a US Navy Veteran. He was in the automobile business for most of his life, co-owning Village Buick for many years. He started Morton Auto Auction in November 1978 and was co-owner for 28 years. He continued to be employed there until 2019.
He was a member of the National and Midwest Auto Auction Associations, where he served as a board member and for many years on the Bylaws, Ethics and Membership Committee. Frank had served as president of the Metro Auto Dealer Association and spear-headed the Greater Peoria Auto Show. He was also a member of Morton American Legion.
Frank truly loved the auction business, and adored his Dobermans.
He was a member of Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church in Morton, where a Mass of Christian Burial will be held at noon on Friday, November 19, 2021, with Msgr. Gerald Ward officiating. Visitation will be from 3 to 6 p.m. on Wednesday, November 17, 2021, at Knapp-Johnson Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Morton, and also from 11:00 to 11:45 a.m. on Friday, prior to the Mass at the church. Burial will be at Hirstein Cemetery in Morton with military honors by the US Navy and Tazewell Military Rites Team. Knapp-Johnson Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Morton assisted the family.
Memorials may be made to Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church, 1018 S. First Ave., Morton, IL 61550 or TAPS, 100 TAPS Lane, Pekin, IL 61554. To view Frank's online video tribute or to leave a condolence for the family, visit www.knappjohnson.com.