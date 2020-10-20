Martha A Dubois

Martha Anne “Marti” Dubois of Metamora, formerly of Washington, ascended to Glory at 10:40 p.m. on Saturday, October 17, 2020, at Unity Point Health-Proctor in Peoria after a lengthy battle with pneumonia initiated by a COVID-19 diagnosis at the beginning of September.
Born December 17, 1941, in Peoria, to William J. and Martha M. (Koehn) Dray, she grew up in rural East Peoria on ten acres where her family did truck farming, in addition to their primary income. Although an only child, Marti’s mother also cared for and sheltered several nieces and nephews at various times who were much like siblings to her. All preceded her in death.
Marti was a graduate of Peoria’s Academy of our Lady and Hi Fashion Beauty College. She owned and operated Martha’s Beauty Shoppe for 30 years before retiring in 1990.
She married the love of her life, Robert J. “Bob” Dubois on April 25, 1964. He also preceded her in death.
They were the parents of two children, Mary (Bart) Penn and Anthony “Tony” (Michelle) Dubois, as well as four grandchildren, Adam (Jessica) Penn, Evan Penn, Joseph Dubois and Faith Dubois, and two great-grandsons, her birthday buddy Levi Penn and Judah Penn.
Marti was first and foremost a loving mom and grandmother, serving as a room mother and teacher’s aide at St. Patrick’s Grade School, as a 4-H Leader for many years, and as the go-to babysitter for all four of her grandchildren. She was also a member of St. Patrick’s Women’s Guild and CEW, the Washington Rescue Squad’s Women’s Auxiliary, Tazewell County Homemaker’s Extension, a local Yahtzee Club, and various Bible Study groups.
In her younger years, she worked as a floral designer at Beck’s Florist, once handing a bouquet to a young John F. Kennedy. She also worked as a part-time secretary, and later as a licensed realtor alongside her son. For many years she was an Avon representative, winning numerous sales awards. She also volunteered as a Tazewell County deputy coroner and as a notary for eight years. For decades she harvested a large garden and she selflessly provided care for both her own invalid mother and later her beloved mother-in-law. She enjoyed puns, animals and music, and always exemplified humility, contentment and true unconditional, sacrificial love.
At Marti’s request there will be no visitation. A graveside service will be held 3 p.m. on Thursday, October 22, 2020, at Lourdes Cemetery in rural Metamora. We ask that anyone attending the gravesite, service please wear a mask. If you are unable to wear a mask due to medical causes, please keep a safe social distance.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to St. Jude Midwest Affiliate, 530 NE Glen Oak Avenue, Peoria, IL 61637. To share a memory or send a condolence for her family, visit www.masonfuneralhomes.com.