Dorothy A Melton

Dorothy Ann Melton, 91, of Washington, passed away on Wednesday, November 24, 2021 at Hollybrook in Washington.
Born April 3, 1930, in Rock Island to Floyd F. and Florence C. Pecaut Sutterer, she married C. L. Bud Melton on June 6, 1953 at St. Anne Church in East Moline. Dorothy resided in Washington since 1965.
Surviving are one daughter, Corie (Michael) Hillary of Washington; sons, Larry (Jodie) Melton of Washington, Michael (Joann) Melton Lake of St. Louis, MO and Tim (Lisa) Melton of Winfield, MO; and 15 grandchildren and 20 great grandchildren. Also surviving is a sister, Doris Williams of East Moline.
Dorothy was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Bud; son, Patrick; sister, LaWanna Vande Woestyne; and brother, William Sutterer.
Dorothy graduated from United Township High School in East Moline and St Anne Grade School. She worked for John Deere in East Moline and as a floral designer for Washington Green House and Bloomin Attic Florist. She was a member of St. Patrick Catholic Church in Washington for 56 years. She taught first-grade CCD for 11 years and was a Den Mother for Cub Scouts and Girl Scouts for 10 years. She loved all things gardening. Her yard was listed on the Garden Walk in 1998. After retiring she and her husband traveled to Europe, England, Scotland, Ireland, Canada and every state in the US except North Dakota. She made over 100 Quilts. Dorothy loved to watch St. Louis Cardinal games and John Wayne movies.
Dorothy will be lovingly remembered for her love for her children, daughters in law, son in law, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, but most of all her love for our Lord Jesus Christ.
A private Funeral Mass will be held on Friday, December 3, 2021, at St. Patrick Catholic Church in Washington. Fr. John Steffen will celebrate. Burial will be at Glendale Cemetery in Washington. Mason-White Funeral Home in Washington is assisting with arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to St. Patrick Catholic Church.