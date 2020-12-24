K. Dean Hudson, 83, of Morton, woke up in the loving arms of his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on Tuesday, December 22, 2020, at OSF St. Francis Medical Center in Peoria.
Dean was born on April 19, 1937, to Kermit T. and Fern (Jones) Hudson in Cowden. He married Kathleen Krebs on September 2, 1958, in Decatur. She preceded him in death on May 16, 2020.
He was loved by his family and loved his family dearly. He was father to Gary (Elizabeth) and Michael (Teresa), and grandfather to Joshua (19), Mikaila (16), Hannah (16) and Jaden (14); brother to Joan Evans and Carole Songer; and uncle to several nieces and nephews.
Dean was an accountant for Caterpillar Inc. for over 35 years. He enjoyed traveling around the world. Dean was an eager learner who avidly read.
A private funeral service will be held at Knapp-Johnson Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Morton. Burial will be held at Hirstein Cemetery in Morton. Knapp-Johnson Funeral Home and Cremation Center is handling arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Grace Evangelical Church. To leave an online condolence for the family, visit www.knappjohnson.com.