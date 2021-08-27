Frederick A. Doughty, 75, of Morton, passed away on Wednesday, August 25, 2021, at OSF St. Francis Medical Center Emergency Department in Peoria. He was born on July 7, 1946, in Pittsburgh, PN, to Donald and Winnifred (Bluett) Doughty. He married Karen Gordon in Midway, PN, on October 18, 1968.
Surviving are his wife, Karen Doughty of Morton; four daughters, Debbie (Paul) Hinzman of Morton, Tami (Jason) Siebert of Hopedale, Cindy (John) Stucky of Goessel, KN and Tracy (Chris) Meeks of Morton; eight grandchildren, Kaitlyn (Stephen), Karyssa (Jordan), Joshua, Justin, Luke, Cali, Josie and Hannah; and two great-grandchidlren, Melody and Lily.
He was preceded in death by his sister, Carol.
Fred was a US Army and Air Force Reserve Veteran. He attended University of Pittsburgh in Pennsylvania, and graduated from Central Bible College in Springfield, MO, in 1982.
Pastor Fred retired as Lead Pastor in October 2020 from Glad Tidings Assembly of God. He previously was Program Director of Teen Challenge Illinois. Throughout his extensive pastoral career, he served as Lead Pastor of Morton Assembly of God, Faith Assembly of God in Peru, IL, New Life Assembly of God in Hoopeston, IL. He served as Associate Pastor of Urbana Assembly of God, and at the same time, he was Principal of the Community Christian School in Savoy, IL. Prior to that, he was Associate Pastor of North Jacksonville Assembly of God, while also serving as teacher and Associate Principal of the North Jacksonville Academy, both in Jacksonville, FL.
A funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. on Monday, August 30, 2021, at Glad Tidings Assembly of God in East Peoria, with Pastor Paul Hinzman officiating. Visitation will be from 2 to 5 p.m. on Sunday, August 29, 2021, and also from 9:00 to 9:45 a.m. on Monday, prior to the service, both at the church. Burial with full military honors will be at Roberts Cemetery in Morton. Knapp-Johnson Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Morton is handling arrangements.
Memorials may be made to Glad Tidings Assembly of God in East Peoria or Teen Challenge Illinois. To view Pastor Fred's online video tribute or leave a condolence for the family, visit www.knappjohnson.com.