Paul C. Rainey, 93, of Bay View Gardens, Illinois, passed away peacefully at Unity Point Health Methodist Hospital in Peoria, Illinois on December 17, 2019, surrounded by his family.
Paul was born October 26, 1926, to Captain Theodor and Nola Jane Cagle Rainey in Yuma, Tennessee.
Paul was an Army veteran, serving from March 1945 to January 1947. He was a dental technician in the 12th Medical General Dispatch of the Army of Occupation Japan Asiatic-Pacific Theater.
After his military service, Paul returned to Tennessee to farm with his brother and worked various jobs. He moved to Illinois and worked for Caterpillar, Inc. for 40 years. Paul retired from the Tech Center in Mossville, Illinois, in June 1991.
Paul married Dolores Robinson on September 18, 1954, in East Peoria, Illinois. He and Dolores raised two daughters.
Paul was a long-time dedicated member of the East Peoria Church of Christ. He enjoyed traveling. His favorite place to vacation was Broken Arrow Resort on Bass Lake in Minnesota. Being an avid outdoorsman, he loved hunting and fishing. In the summer, you could find Paul in his garden or sitting on the patio with a cup of coffee. He enjoyed watching St. Louis Cardinals baseball.
Paul was an easy-going man with a hospitable and benevolent way about him. He loved company and conversation. Most of all, he loved his family. Paul Rainey was a wonderful man, devoted husband, loving father and sweet grandfather. He was absolutely loved and will be dearly missed.
He is survived by his wife, Dolores. Also surviving are daughters, Karla (Daniel) Kiesewetter of Metamora, IL, and Paula (Jamie) Adams of Metamora, IL; five grandchildren, Logan (Kierra) Kiesewetter, Marissa (Brett) Curry, Corbin Adams, Brayden Adams and Nathaniel Adams; one sister, Dorothy Craig of Creve Coeur, IL; and several nieces and nephews. His parents, two brothers, four sisters and two nephews preceded him in death.
Cremation rights have been accorded. A celebration of his life will be at a later date. To share a memory or send a condolence for his family, visit www.masonfuneralhomes.com.