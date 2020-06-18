Lee C. Friedrich

Lee C. “Red” Friedrich, 82, of Morton, passed away on Wednesday, June 17, 2020, at home.
He was born on November 30, 1937, in Havana, to Clyde and Dorothy (Heater) Friedrich. He married Sandra Burke on September 8, 1965, in Morton.
Surviving are his wife, Sandra Friedrich of Morton; sons, Jay (Amy) Friedrich of Mackinaw and Kevin (Lacy) Friedrich of King, NC; six grandchildren, Haley and Hannah Friedrich of Mackinaw, Kendall, Deacon, Grayson and Beckett Friedrich of King, NC; and sister-in-law, Pat Dixon of East Peoria.
Red worked for Caterpillar, Inc. for 40 years, retiring in 1994.
He loved camping, boating and fast cars.
A private family graveside service will be held on Tuesday, June 23, 2020, at Roberts Cemetery in Morton. Knapp-Johnson Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Morton is handling arrangements.
Memorials may be made to St. Jude Runners Association. To leave an online condolence for the family, visit www.knappjohnson.com