Lester A. Crosier, 77, of Morton, passed away on Tuesday, September 1, 2020, at OSF St. Francis Medical Center in Peoria. He was born on February 16, 1943, in East Peoria to Lucian and Dorothy (Stufflebean) Crosier. He married Mary Thomson Schoch, in Peoria, on November 22, 1981.
Surviving are his wife, Mary Crosier, of Morton; two daughters, Christy (Byron) Delaware of Dunlap and Shellie Gibson of Seattle, WA; two sons, Mark Thomson of Peoria and Winton Minnerly of St. Petersburg, FL; eight grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by one son, Patrick Minnerly; and one daughter, Audra Crosier.
Lester was a US Army Veteran and was a driver for health care services.
A private family graveside will take place at Roberts Cemetery in Morton. Knapp-Johnson Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Morton is handling arrangements.
Memorials may be made to Salvation Army.