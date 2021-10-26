Elizabeth Landwehr

Washington, IL (61571)

Today

Cloudy with periods of rain. High 52F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a half an inch..

Tonight

Cloudy with periods of rain. Low around 50F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch.