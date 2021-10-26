Elizabeth Landwehr, 86, of Washington, passed away at 1:44 p.m. on Saturday, October 23, 2021, at her residence. She was born on March 24, 1935, in Pope County, the daughter of Roscoe and Ludean Nance Burch. She married Robert Landwehr in Peoria on Saturday, April 11, 1953. He passed away on March 9, 2013.
One sister, Paula Elsworth, and one-half brother, Herbert Nance, also preceded her in death.
Surviving are four daughters, Rhonda (Frank) Johnson and Leslie (Charlie) Isonhart, both of Peoria, Beth (Eric) Sievers of Eureka and Jennifer Landwehr of Washington. Also surviving are eight grandchildren and 13 great grandchildren. Further surviving is one sister, Brenda (Charlie) Gangloff of Metamora.
Cremation rites have been accorded and no services are scheduled. Mason-White Funeral Home in Washington is assisting the family with arrangements.