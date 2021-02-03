Randy V Inman, Sr

Washington, IL (61571)

Today

Rain early...then windy with a period of snow for the afternoon. High around 35F. Winds S at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of precip 100%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Cloudy and windy this evening, becoming partly cloudy after midnight. Low around 15F. Winds W at 20 to 30 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.