Randy V. Inman, Sr., 68, of Marquette Heights, died February 1, 2021, at OSF St. Francis Medical Center in Peoria. He was born in Peoria on Aug 13, 1952, to Virgil D. and Irene M. Inman. On April 25, 1981, he married Debbi Inman.
Left to cherish Randy's memory is his beloved wife, Debbi Inman; their four children, Randy Jr (Kim) Inman, Jeremy (Mary) Inman, Kimberly Farmer (and Brandon) and Jeffrey (Ashlie) Inman; siblings, Terry Inman, Marty (Bill) Weber and twin Rick (Annette) Inman. Randy was also survived by his grandchildren, Bailey, Michael, Matthew, Natalie, Maizi, Jordan, Jada, Aiden, Indy, Drew, Lauren and Gavin, along with many nieces and nephews.
His parents and one brother, Ronnie Inman, preceded him in death.
He was an avid Cardinals fan and always loved to talk about the latest game. He was a boilermaker at Komatsu in Peoria for 12 years before joining Pacific Ethanol as an operator for the past 19 years.
A brief memorial service will be held on February 4, 2021, beginning at 5 p.m., with a celebration of life with friends and family to follow until 8 p.m. at St Peters Lutheran Church in East Peoria. Mason-White Funeral Home in Washington is in charge of arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made in his name to St Peters Lutheran Church.