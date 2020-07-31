Jacob J Schmidgall

Jacob J. “Joe” Schmidgall, 82, of Morton, passed away on Wednesday, July 29, 2020, at Hopedale Nursing Home in Hopedale.
He was born on April 7, 1938, in Bloomington to Jacob and Ina (Rash) Schmidgall.
Surviving are his wife, Connie (Zoller) Schmidgall; daughter, Lea Ann (Steve) Aberle of McLean; three grandchildren, Tyler Aberle, Annie Aberle and Katie (Jess) Goujon; and his siblings, Stephen (Joanne) Moore of Connecticut, Pat McElwain of New Mexico and James Schmidgall of Texas.
He was preceded in death by his son, Andy Schmidgall in 2018; and one sister, Bev Ann Schmidgall.
Joe farmed in the Minier area his entire life. He started his banking career at Pekin National Bank, later working at the Bartonville Bank, before retiring from Morton Community Bank in 2016.
Joe was a member of Grace Presbyterian Church in Peoria. He served on the Peoria Rescue Mission Board and was a member of the Bartonville Lions Club. Joe served in the Army National Guard in Delavan.
A funeral service will be held at 10 a.m., Tuesday, August 4, 2020, at Knapp-Johnson Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Morton, with Pastor Jerry Trecek officiating. Visitation will be from 4-6 p.m. on Monday, August 3, 2020, and one hour prior to the service on Tuesday, both at the funeral home. Burial will be at Funks Grove Cemetery in McLean. Social distancing guidelines will be observed during the visitation and funeral service and masks are recommended.
A special thank you to Dr. Trent Proehl, Tim, Britney, Diana, and all of the wonderful staff at Hopedale Nursing Home for the excellent care and compassion they gave to Joe.
“For God so loved the world, that he gave his only begotten Son, that whosoever believe in him shall not perish, but have everlasting life.” John 3:16
Memorials may be made to the Peoria Rescue Mission. To view Joe’s online video tribute or to leave a condolence for the family, visit www.knappjohnson.com.