Gerald Aschenbrenner

Gerald “Jerry” Aschenbrenner, 75, of Washington passed away at 6:40 a.m. on Wednesday, November 24, 2021, at Unity Point Health Methodist. He was born on April 4, 1946, in Chicago, the son of Edward and Lillian Nafzinger Aschenbrenner. He married Phyllis M. Knapp on January 29, 2000, in Peoria.
Surviving are his wife; two daughters, Michelle (Brian) Respicio of Apple Valley, MN and Jennifer (Scott Waldon) Glad of Creve Coeur; two step-daughters, Kay (Tim) Curley of Goodfield and Brenda (Ben) Dallas, of Osage Beach, MO; and one brother, Russell Aschenbrenner of Sunnyland. Also surviving are 17 grandchildren and 22 great grandchildren.
One infant daughter Angela Aschenbrenner, and one sister, Donna Wind, preceded him in death.
He owned and operated Aschenbrenner Construction, Inc. in Washington for many years. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and spending time with his family.
Cremation rites have been accorded. A celebration of life will be at a later date. A private inurnment of his remains will be at Union Cemetery in Washington. Mason-White Funeral Home in Washington is assisting with arrangements.
In lieu f of flowers, memorials in his name may be given to a charity of the donor's choice.