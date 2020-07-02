Harold B. James

Harold Beldon “Jim” James, of Zionsville, IN, formerly of Morton, passed away Monday, June 1, 2020. He was born to the late Harold B. & Zelma (Tucker) James.
After high school graduation he enlisted in the U.S. Navy and was assigned a Seabee on Johnston Island in the South Pacific. After discharge he returned to Burlington, Iowa and graduated from Bradley University in Peoria, Illinois.
In 1952 he married Patricia “Pat” Richardson and began his career with the Link-Belt Company.
He was a member of the Zionsville United Methodist Church, and a member and past president of the Zionsville Lions Club. He was a Boy Scout and as an adult he was a Scout Leader, where he always encouraged young Scouts to earn the rank of Eagle Scout. As a boy he had perfect attendance in Sunday school and as an adult he taught Sunday school. Jim also served the church and his community in many ways.
After retirement from Rexnord Corporation, he purchased a clock parts and poster business and became interested in making small clocks. Jim always wanted to work and continued to have several part time jobs but always found time to fit in a round of golf. On Jim’s bucket list was to pilot a plane, which he achieved by flying solo.
He is survived by his wife Pat; three children, Steven (Anne), Rebecca (Sandy) and Robert (Helen); grandchildren Ethan, Jonathan, Harold B. III, Aidan, Ciara, Kaylee and Courtney. He is also survived by Finnish YFU son, Kari Toivonen (Hannele); cousins Jack Gustafson (Walda) and Sally Mounce; nieces and nephews; and nurse, Cheryl-Baker-Schooler.
Jim was preceded in death by his step-father Arthur Swander.
A graveside service will be held at a later date.
Memorial contributions may be made in Jim’s honor to the Zionsville Lions Club or the Zionsville United Methodist Church.
Arrangements entrusted to Simplicity Funeral & Cremation Care, Zionsville.