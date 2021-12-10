Robert E. Coltrin, 85, of Morton, formerly of Creve Coeur, passed away on Tuesday, December 7, 2021, at OSF St. Francis Medical Center Emergency Department. He was born on December 28, 1935, in Centralia to William and Lorene (Wimpy) Coltrin. He married Sue Lane in Somonauk on July 18, 1961.
Surviving are his wife, Sue Coltrin of Morton; three children, Vickie Coltrin-Hamilton of Donna, TX, Kimberley Sue Coltrin of Fort Worth, TX and David Eugene (Ami) Coltrin of Marquette Heights; five grandchildren, Jessica Coltrin, Lane O'Brien, Megan Coltrin, Samuel Coltrin and Rosalie (Maverick) Wixom; two great-grandchildren, Violet Hall and Kael Robert Andrews; one sister, Janet (Ronnie) Moberly; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by one daughter, Cheryl LeAnn Youngren; one brother, William Coltrin; and one sister, Joyce Conner.
Robert was a United States Army Veteran. He worked at Caterpillar, Inc. for 30 years.
Robert was a member of American Legion. He was an avid Chicago Cubs fan. He loved his family and their family dinners.
Cremation rites will be accorded. A Celebration of Life will be held at later date. Knapp-Johnson Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Morton is handling arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. To leave an online condolence for the family, visit www.knappjohnson.com.