Charles S Everett

Charles S. “Charlie” Everett, 88, passed away at 7:48 a.m. on December 31, 2020, at OSF St. Francis Medical Center in Peoria with his two granddaughters by his side.
Charles was born and raised in the foothills of the Great Smoky Mountains in Townsend, TN. After an honorable discharge from the United States Army, Specialist Third Class, he married his late wife Rita Sams on October 6, 1962.
Surviving are six children, Brenda (Bill) Eichhorn of Spring Bay, whom he made his home with for the past several years, Debbie (Rick) Stewart Gore of East Peoria, Kevin Everett of East Peoria, Craig (Ellen) Sams of Metamora, Ronnie (Jeannie) Hepperly of Friendsville, TN and Robin (Ken) Tucker Hepperly of Maryville, TN. Also surviving are 11 grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. Further surviving him is his part-time caretaker Terrica Fisher, whom he adored.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Rita Everett; mother, Bell (Key) Everett and father, Nathan Everett. He was the last remaining sibling and preceded in death by five sisters and nine brothers
He retired from Central Illinois Laborers. Charles loved his vegetable garden since he was a child and he sewed many vegetable seeds throughout his life, along with his canning, beehives, and making his homemade biscuits and gravy for his family. Dad was a fabulous cook. He loved his family deeply and will be greatly missed by all that knew him.
Cremation rites have been accorded. There will be no funeral or visitation. A date will be announced at a later time for his Military rights and a picnic to follow. He will rest beside his late wife at Roberts Cemetery in Morton.
Memorials may be given to the Paralyzed Veterans of America. Mason-White Funeral Home in Washington is handling arrangements, and notes of condolences may be sent using www.masonfuneralhomes.com.