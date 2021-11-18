Helen E. MacLaren, 95, of Washington, passed away at 9:08 p.m. on Monday, November 15, 2021, at Synder Village in Metamora.
On February 28, 1926, she was born in Morton, the daughter of Henry and Frieda Crank Rieger. She married Jack B. MacLaren on October 27, 1950, in Morton. He passed away on March 31, 2000. Her parents and one sister also preceded her in death.
Surviving are one daughter, Janet (Ed) Madden of Germantown Hills; one son, James (Sherry) MacLaren of Clinton, AR. Further surviving are three grandchildren, Bryson (Katelynn) Madden, Kristina Van Autreve and Grant (Thomasina) Madden; and five great-grandchildren, Evie, Ori, and Finn Van Autreve, and Walker and Jensen Madden.
She was a member of Crossroads United Methodist Church in Washington, United Methodist Women and American Legion Auxiliary Post #661 in Washburn. She was also a Boy Scout Den Mother.
A funeral service is scheduled for 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, November 20, 2021, at Mason-White Funeral Home in Washington. Visitation will be one hour prior to her service, also at the funeral home. Burial will be in Hillcrest Memory Gardens in rural Morton.
Memorials may be made to Crossroads United Methodist Church or Washington District Library. To share a memory or send a condolence to her family, visit www.masonfuneralhomes.com.