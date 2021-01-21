WASHINGTON - Shirley Dolores Dotzert, 82, of Washington, IL, passed away at 5:30 p.m. on Sunday, January 17, 2021, at the Fondulac Rehabilitation and Health Care Center in East Peoria, IL.
She was born on March 24, 1938, in Dekalb, IL, to Floyd W. and Ethel E. (Emerich) Stanbery. She married Theodore Angle and then married John Lowe and lastly Albert D. Dotzert, who preceded her in death.
Surviving are her daughter, Cathy (Chuck) Love of Washington; sons, Dave (Angela) Angle of Metamora and John (Wanda) Lowe of Biloxi, MS; eight grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; and sisters, Maxine (Roelynn) Nelson of Fruit Port, MI, Pauline (Gene) Ream of Waterloo, IA, and Carol (the late Wayne) Henderson of Beebe, AR. Also surviving is daughter-in-law Judy Angle of Texas. She was preceded in death by her parents, sons Ted Angle and Rick Angle, grandson Brandon Angle, and brother Floyd Stanbery, Jr.
Shirley dedicated over five decades as a self-employed childcare provider in Washington. Shirley's devotion to her children strongly remained with them, as many of the children kept in contact with her throughout the years. Shirley’s memory as a wonderful mother and a strong and supporting wife will be forever cherished.
Cremation rites have been accorded, and a celebration of life will be held at a later date. To share a memory or to leave a condolence for her family, please visit www.masonfuneralhomes.com.