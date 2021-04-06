Margaret Shafer, 60, of Morton, passed away at her home on Friday, April 2, 2021, surrounded by her family.
Margaret was born in Chicago to her parents Daniel and Ruth Schub, on May 24, 1960. She married Larry Shafer on August 6, 1983. They celebrated 37 years of marriage.
She is survived by her husband; her daughters, Deanna (Miguel) Shafer and Allison (James) Carr; and her siblings, Linda (Jay) Schub, Martin (Anne) Schub and Warner Schub.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
After graduating high school, Margaret moved to Normal to attend Illinois State University for teaching. She taught in the Morton School District for 38 years.
Margaret enjoyed spending time in nature with her husband, traveling with her daughters, writing, reading, music and the arts.
She was a proud member of the Lady Birds Golf League, the Morton Education Association, and the Pig Out Group.
Margaret's family has chosen to have a private family memorial at a later date. Knapp-Johnson Funeral Home and Cremation Center is handling arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, her family asks that donations be directed to the ALS Foundation.