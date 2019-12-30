Patricia L. Bailey

Patricia “Pat” Lee (Darrow) Bailey, 66, of East Peoria, IL, passed away at 11:33 a.m. Friday, December 27, 2019, surrounded by her family.
Cremation rites will be accorded. A memorial visitation will be held Thursday, January 2, 2020, from 5-7 p.m. at Mason-White Funeral Home in Washington. Additional visitation will be from 9 a.m. until her time of service at 10 a.m. Friday, January 3, 2020, also at Mason-White Funeral Home. A private family burial will be held at Hillcrest Memory Garden in Rural Morton at a later date. Memorials in her name may be given to the American Cancer Society, Alzheimer’s Association (in memory of Mom), TAPS (in Pekin) or PAWS (in Peoria) animal shelters, or to a charity of the donor’s choice. To share memories with the family, visit www.masonfuneralhomes.com.
Pat was preceded in death by her parents, Robert Earl Darrow and Laverna Mae Darrow. She is survived by her siblings, Linda (Doyle) Worlow, Debra Darrow, Michael (Cheryl) Darrow, Theresa (Dave) Shimmin, Janet Darrow-Berdine (Wes), and David (Belle) Darrow; seven nieces and nephews, Amanda, Christopher (Coral), Neil, Nicole, Timothy (Shelby), Benjamin, Ty; and four great-nephews and nieces, Ephrem, Aveline, Valor, Roselyn; extended family, Shelly, Addison, Elizabeth, Julianna, Daniel, Bree, Hadley, Jacob and Jordan. Her home always included two adopted canine kids.
Pat was Bob and Laverna’s first child. She developed her loving, nurturing personality early. She has always been fiercely protective of all her family. When anyone had a problem, she was the first one there to help solve it.
Everyone who met Pat immediately knew she had a quirky sense of humor. She was blessed with an abundance of the Darrow sense of humor. Her dry wit helped handle many tough situations.
Pat’s nursing career spanned for over 30 years at OSF Saint Francis Medical Center. Her meticulous care and compassionate heart served her Neuro Intensive Care patients well. After her 12-hour shift in critical care, she would unwind by working on 2,000-piece jigsaw puzzles. She was always thinking and planning her next project.
Pat cherished her expanding family and loved to tease that she was the “favorite aunt” for sure. Aunt Patty was a party planner supreme! She hosted elaborate family celebrations. A theme was selected based on the honoree or occasion. Then the decorations, food, games, invites and suggested attendee attire were determined. Aunt Patty baked and decorated a special cake for each person – even when there were seven birthdays being celebrated. One time, each cake was strategically added to an arrangement that became an airport! Once a party was over, it was time to start planning the next.
Pat's compassion and generosity had no end and she will forever be missed.